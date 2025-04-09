Number Theory: Donald Trump's rational politics and irrational economics

Donald Trump assumed his second presidency as the darling of corporate America. Even before he was elected, some of the biggest names on Wall Street and in corporate America backed Trump. Much of that bonhomie has disappeared after his imposition of reciprocal tariffs which, unless rolled back, is bound to give a body blow to the global trading order. Stocks markets are having a meltdown, not just in the US but almost the entire world. Why is Trump refusing to walk back on his policies?

US President Donald Trump .(AFP)