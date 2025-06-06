For South Korea's new president, winning was the first hurdle | Number Theory

Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea has secured a decisive win in South Korea’s 21st presidential election, claiming 49.42% of the vote. While his victory was widely expected, given the outrage after his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, things are going to be far from easy for the new government in South Korea which is in the middle of a trade war and faces structural challenges which have been in the making for a long time.

New South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4.(REUTERS)