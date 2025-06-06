Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

For South Korea's new president, winning was the first hurdle | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Jun 06, 2025 09:06 AM IST

.

Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea has secured a decisive win in South Korea’s 21st presidential election, claiming 49.42% of the vote. While his victory was widely expected, given the outrage after his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, things are going to be far from easy for the new government in South Korea which is in the middle of a trade war and faces structural challenges which have been in the making for a long time.

New South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4.(REUTERS)
New South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4.(REUTERS)
For South Korea's new president, winning was the first hurdle
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / For South Korea's new president, winning was the first hurdle | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On