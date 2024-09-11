 Number Theory: Haryana richer than Punjab but most Haryanvis poorer than Punjabis - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Haryana richer than Punjab but most Haryanvis poorer than Punjabis

ByRoshan Kishore
Sep 11, 2024 06:30 AM IST

How the economic fortune and, with it, the political economy of these two contiguous states has diverged in the latter half of the post-reform period in India?

Haryana, which was carved out of Punjab as a separate state in 1966, will elect a new assembly in a month. The politics of the two states today is very different -- a reflection of the religious demographics of the two regions. 58% of Punjab’s population is Sikh while 87% of Haryana’s population is Hindu. The difference in religious demographics aside, a comparison of economies of Punjab and Haryana can give a useful insight into how the economic fortune and, with it, the political economy of these two contiguous states has diverged in the latter half of the post-reform period in India. Here are four charts that explain this in detail.

Haryana’s economy surged ahead of Punjab in the post-reform period.
Haryana’s economy surged ahead of Punjab in the post-reform period.
