Maharashtra's fiscal masterstroke, or is it? | Number Theory

2026-27 budgetary numbers are significantly sober compared to the fiscal performance this year

This is the most counter-intuitive aspect of the fiscal math in the state budget. The Budget assumes a nominal GSDP growth of 6.04% in 2026-27, more than a four percentage point fall compared to the 10.36% in 2025-26. This is in contrast to the national trend as inflation is expected to increase in 2026-27 compared to what it has been in 2025-26. In fact, the assumed GDP deflator for all-India GDP growth is almost three percent (10% nominal growth in the budget and 6.8%-7.2% real growth in the Economic Survey). Unless Maharashtra is assuming an exceptionally low real growth or inflation compared to the rest of the country, the nominal growth assumption for 2026-27 does not make sense. To be sure, even the assumed nominal growth of 10% in 2025-26 is significantly higher than the national number which is 8% according to the old series and 8.6% in the new GDP series released last week. What is even more intriguing is the sharp fall in assumed tax buoyancy in the forthcoming fiscal year which, as far as the state’s own tax revenue estimates are concerned, is just 0.24 compared to 1.80 in 2025-26 RE numbers. This is, once again, pretty low compared to the tax buoyancy assumption of 0.80 in the union budget. For a Budget which has exceeded its own expectations of growth, receipts and spending this year, such pessimism going forward is extremely counter-intuitive to put it mildly. Or, it could very well be the case that when the 2027-28 budget is presented next year, 2025-26 actual numbers might end up being lower than what they are in RE data.