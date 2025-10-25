Search
Sat, Oct 25, 2025
Max Verstappen’s catch-up drive into the unknown | Number Theory

Updated on: Oct 25, 2025 02:56 am IST

With five races left in this year’s Formula 1 season to decide the drivers’ title, a compelling intra-team battle has morphed into a compelling inter-team battle. A title that was McLaren’s to win is now McLaren’s to lose, as Max Verstappen and Red Bull overcome chunks from their deficit and pile on the pressure. Mathematically, Verstappen is attempting to do what no driver has managed under the current points system that has been in place since 15 seasons—come first from third , while erasing a deficit of 104 points.

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing lifts the winners trophy on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 19(AFP FILE)
Tall odds
