Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
Number Theory: Can AAP win Delhi for the third time?

ByNishant Ranjan
Jan 07, 2025 04:10 PM IST

.

Elections to the Delhi assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second largest party in the first assembly election it contested in 2013 and formed a government with the outside support of the Congress, though that government did not last long. It won an overwhelming 67 and 62 assembly constituencies (ACs) in the 2015 and 2020 elections. Can it win Delhi for the third consecutive time in these elections? Here are four charts which try to answer this question.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (centre) with Delhi CM Atishi (to his right) and party leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others.(PTI)
