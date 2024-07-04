 Number Theory: Charting the Sensex and its surge to 80,000 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Charting the Sensex and its surge to 80,000

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Jul 04, 2024 08:29 AM IST

Sensex hit the milestone of crossing 10000 on February 7, 2006. Since then, on an average, it has taken 653 trading days to add each new 10000 points.

India’s benchmark equity market index, BSE Sensex breached the 80000-mark mark during the early hours of trading on Wednesday for the first time in its history. Although, it closed slightly lower at 79,986.80 on Wednesday, the index is expected to achieve the milestone of closing above 80,000 over the coming days. Meanwhile, NIFTY50 also ended in green on Wednesday, closing at 24,286.50. As the rally in the equity market continues, the charts below explain their historical growth trajectory.

BSE Sensex.(HT File Photo)
BSE Sensex.(HT File Photo)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Charting the Sensex and its surge to 80,000
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On