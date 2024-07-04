Number Theory: Charting the Sensex and its surge to 80,000

India’s benchmark equity market index, BSE Sensex breached the 80000-mark mark during the early hours of trading on Wednesday for the first time in its history. Although, it closed slightly lower at 79,986.80 on Wednesday, the index is expected to achieve the milestone of closing above 80,000 over the coming days. Meanwhile, NIFTY50 also ended in green on Wednesday, closing at 24,286.50. As the rally in the equity market continues, the charts below explain their historical growth trajectory.

