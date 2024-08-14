 Number Theory: Core inflation, food basket, and the new targeting debate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Core inflation, food basket, and the new targeting debate

ByRoshan Kishore
Aug 14, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Energy prices are an important driver of inflation in any modern economy, especially one such as India which is heavily import-dependent for its energy needs.

India’s benchmark inflation number, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to a five year low of 3.5% in July because of a favourable base effect. It was the first time in five years that the number was below RBI’s target of 4%. The respite from inflation, if one goes by RBI’s own projections, is only temporary and the headline number is expected to stay above RBI’s target of 4% in the current fiscal. Since the current inflation problem is a result of high food inflation -- it has a share of 39% in the CPI basket – there have been arguments, including from finance ministry’s Economic Survey, that the inflation-targeting framework should consider tracking core inflation – the non-food non-fuel part of the CPI basket – rather than the overall index. The argument is persuasive. Interest rates, after all, cannot correct supply-side shocks in food markets, which are the biggest reason for food inflation. High interest rates hurt overall growth. But when seen from a larger perspective, it might not be the best thing to do. Here are three charts which explain this argument in detail.

The respite from inflation, if one goes by RBI’s own projections, is only temporary. (HT File Photo)
The respite from inflation, if one goes by RBI’s own projections, is only temporary. (HT File Photo)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Core inflation, food basket, and the new targeting debate
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On