Number Theory: Delhi's legislature, executive profiled — 1

The assembly elections in February led to a change of guard in Delhi, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeating the Aam Admi Party (AAP) which was in power for more than a decade. The political change aside, how has the socio-political profile of MLAs and ministers in Delhi been changing? HT built a database of all Delhi MLAs since 1993 to answer the question. This two-part series will summarise the findings of this database to give an idea of Delhi’s legislative and executive branches. The first part will look at the details of Delhi’s MLAs and ministers, by party and region, while the second part will look at their caste and religion.

The Delhi assembly in session in February.(PTI)