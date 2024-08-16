Number Theory: Four charts that explain elections in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced assembly elections in Haryana and the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced assembly elections in Haryana and the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday. While Jammu and Kashmir, which is seeing assembly elections for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, will be voting in three phases from September 18 till October 1, Haryana will be voting on October 1. Here are four charts that explain the nature of political contests in these two states.
