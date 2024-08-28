Number Theory: Four charts which capture 10 years of Jan Dhan Yojana

Out of the 531 million bank accounts opened under the PMJDY, just 16 million have been opened with private banks.
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which was announced on 15 August 2014 and launched on 28 August 2014, completes 10 years today. What are the major achievements of the scheme? What has this scheme meant for the Indian economy and the banking system? Here are four charts which answer this question.
