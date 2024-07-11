 Number Theory: How bad are the floods in northeastern states? - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: How bad are the floods in northeastern states?

ByAbhishek Jha
Jul 11, 2024 09:51 AM IST

The area exposed to pluvial floods is larger in all states (due to urban settlements) than those affected by fluvial floods, except in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram.

Parts of all northeastern states have been affected by floods this monsoon season. But how bad is the situation? Assessing the extent of floods is a long and complicated exercise . However, a part of this problem can be simplified for the North-East since large parts of the populated region in these states are exposed to floods because of overflowing rivers , or fluvial floods. This is different from pluvial floods, which are caused by poor drainage of rainwater. Therefore, the water level in rivers can be a reasonable indicator of the severity of the hazard. Here is what the data shows.

As per estimates, nearly 2.3 million people across 29 districts of Assam have been affected by floods this year.
