Number Theory: How much of the world does the US fund?

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Jan 20, 2025 08:45 AM IST

.

The first part of this two-data journalism series looked at the extent of US contributions to the global multilateral order, and the potential consequences of reduced support by the second Donald Trump administration. This second part will examine the amount of foreign aid that it gives directly to countries. Which countries get the most aid from the US? How does the US compare to other high-income countries when it comes to giving foreign aid? And how has US public opinion changed on foreign aid over the years? The charts below explore these in detail.

The White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
The White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
