Number Theory: How much of the world does the US fund?

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. In recent months, the President-elect and his team have consistently emphasised their commitment to continue the “America First” policies of Trump’s first term, which are significantly different from the approaches of past administrations. This more combative and inward-focused policy could lead to cuts in US funding for multilateral organizations such as the UN and reduced financial support for Ukraine, which is currently at war with Russia.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden (right) with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)