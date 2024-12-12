Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Key takeaways from 2 hard years for the Adani Group

ByAuhona Mukherjee
Dec 12, 2024 09:23 AM IST

What does that entail for the Indian economy at large? Here are four charts that try to answer this question

On November 20, the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) issued an indictment against Gautam Adani and two executives of Adani Green Energy for allegations of bribery in India, which put them in breach of US capital market regulations. While a trial is awaited in the court, the DoJ indictment was the second blow to the multi-billion-dollar Indian conglomerate in as many years. In January last year, the group was targeted by a US-based short-seller Hindenburg, which accused it of various irregularities – Indian stock market regulator Sebi has not found any of them true – and held its stocks as significantly overvalued. The ripple effects of these allegations continue to animate politics in the country with opposition parties accusing the government and its regulators of overlooking the group’s alleged malpractices. Politics, allegations and trials aside, what have the last two years brought for the Adani Group in the markets? What does that entail for the Indian economy at large? Here are four charts that try to answer this question.

File photo
File photo
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On