Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Sea surface mercury set for record highs

ByAbhishek Jha
Dec 30, 2024 08:48 AM IST

This is the last of a two-part data journalism series which explains why 2024 is the warmest year for the planet.

The first part of this series explained how it is almost certain that the average global temperature will be the warmest ever this year. However, what is normally known as temperature is air temperature two metres above the earth’s surface. Another set of temperature numbers which deserve close attention are sea surface temperatures (SSTs). Although strongly correlated with air temperatures, SSTs do not always move exactly the way air temperatures do. For example, air temperatures in 2015 would only be ranked seventh warmest (after 2024 data is factored in) in the data produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a United States government agency; but SSTs would be ranked fourth warmest. This is not the case in 2024, where SSTs are also likely to break previous records. Here is how.

For representational purposes only. (HT File)
For representational purposes only. (HT File)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On