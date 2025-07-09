Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

The futile quest for a perfect electoral roll | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 09:27 AM IST

.

The Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar has created a big political controversy. Opposition parties have expressed apprehensions that the strict documentation criteria which has been defined for being a part of the electoral roll can end up disenfranchising many people who do not have such documents. To be sure, the matter is now being heard by the Supreme Court and one will have to wait for a final decision. Without prejudice to the outcome of the case, a larger question can be asked. Is it possible to have a perfect electoral roll in a country of 1.4 billion people? One way to answer this question is to compare previous electoral rolls with population counts from the census. Here is what the data shows.

Voter awareness e-rickshaws in Patna.(ANI)
Voter awareness e-rickshaws in Patna.(ANI)
The futile quest for a perfect electoral roll
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / The futile quest for a perfect electoral roll | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On