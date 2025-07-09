The futile quest for a perfect electoral roll | Number Theory

The Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar has created a big political controversy. Opposition parties have expressed apprehensions that the strict documentation criteria which has been defined for being a part of the electoral roll can end up disenfranchising many people who do not have such documents. To be sure, the matter is now being heard by the Supreme Court and one will have to wait for a final decision. Without prejudice to the outcome of the case, a larger question can be asked. Is it possible to have a perfect electoral roll in a country of 1.4 billion people? One way to answer this question is to compare previous electoral rolls with population counts from the census. Here is what the data shows.

Voter awareness e-rickshaws in Patna.(ANI)