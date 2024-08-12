Number Theory: The landscape of 866,000 Waqf properties

On Thursday, the BJP-led Union government introduced in the Lok Sabha The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to amend key provisions in the Waqf Act, 1995. Waqf is an act by an individual under Islamic religious beliefs to transfer an acquired or inherited property for the purpose of charity. Each state has a Waqf board, set up under the Waqf Act, to administer these properties. Property disputes are settled by the Waqf tribunal of the respective state.

Waqf refers to a charitable endowment where an individual dedicates property for religious or philanthropic purposes. (HT PHOTO/Representative)