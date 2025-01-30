Number Theory: Three charts that put Budget 2025-26 in perspective

Economic policy talk reaches a crescendo around the Union Budget in India. Is this justified? How consequential is the budget as far as the overall economy is concerned? Has its importance been rising or falling? What is more important in the budget: its overall spending or the composition of spending? These are questions worth engaging with as we prepare for the 2025-26 Budget.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet wrapped in a traditional 'Bahi Khata' style pouch in Parliament.( (ANI Photo))