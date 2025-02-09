Number Theory: Three key takeaways from the Capital verdict

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now has a two-third majority in the Delhi assembly with 48 MLAs in an assembly of 70. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won a massive mandate in the 2015 and 2020 elections, is now a distant second with its seat count being lower than what it was even in 2013 when it contested its first election in Delhi. What is the best way to understand the results? Here are three charts that answer this question.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP HQ after the party won the Delhi assembly election on Saturday.(PTI)