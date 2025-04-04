Number Theory: US has a problem and tariffs will not solve it

“It’s our declaration of economic independence…For years, hard-working American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense, but now it’s our turn to prosper”, US President Donald Trump said while announcing his reciprocal tariffs on the world on Wednesday. Will the US and its people really prosper from these tariffs announced by Trump? Here are three charts which explain why this is unlikely to be the case.

Shipping containers at the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port in Vietnam on April 3.(AFP)