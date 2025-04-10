Number Theory: US-Vietnam circuit trade and tariff trouble

Stock markets and economic analysts across the world are having a meltdown in the aftermath of Donald Trump slapping tariffs on the entire world. The tariffs announced by Trump are designed to “reciprocate” to the extent of the US’s trade deficit with individual countries rather than the tariffs they impose on US. Trump, at least as of now, has ruled out a roll-back and is in fact suggesting that it is US’s trading partners which will now have to offer better “deals” to the US.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange in Vietnam.(AFP)