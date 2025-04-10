Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: US-Vietnam circuit trade and tariff trouble

ByRoshan Kishore
Apr 10, 2025 09:02 AM IST

.

Stock markets and economic analysts across the world are having a meltdown in the aftermath of Donald Trump slapping tariffs on the entire world. The tariffs announced by Trump are designed to “reciprocate” to the extent of the US’s trade deficit with individual countries rather than the tariffs they impose on US. Trump, at least as of now, has ruled out a roll-back and is in fact suggesting that it is US’s trading partners which will now have to offer better “deals” to the US.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange in Vietnam.(AFP)
The Hanoi Stock Exchange in Vietnam.(AFP)
US-Vietnam circuit trade and tariff trouble
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: US-Vietnam circuit trade and tariff trouble
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On