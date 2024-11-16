Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: What will Trump's trade war mean for the world?

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Nov 16, 2024 09:15 AM IST

.

Not only has Donald Trump been re-elected as the US president, the Republican Party also has a much greater control on the government with majority in both houses of the parliament. This coveted trifecta will give much more freedom to Trump in policymaking than what he had in his last term. Raising tariffs on imports in the US has been among the most important things in Trump’s 2024 election campaign. What will a trade war, if Trump were to walk the talk on his promises, entail for both the US and the world? How different could it be from Trump’s trade policy in his last term? Here is what the data shows.

US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC on November 13. (AFP)
US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC on November 13. (AFP)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //