Prized Science | The Holy Grail of bacteria study; Unmasking the mysterious dark matter

Ashwani Kumar, senior principal scientist at CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, is one of the two winners of this year’s Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Biological Sciences, the other being Maddika Subba Reddy of the Centre for DNA Printing and Diagnostics, Hyderabad. Kumar’s laboratory focuses on the mechanisms used by bacteria to develop drug resistance. In this interview, he explains how the bacteria that cause TB form clusters called biofilms, within which they hide from the immune system and antibiotics. PREMIUM Ashwani Kumar, senior principal scientist at CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh

What is biofilm, the subject of your research?

Bacterial biofilms are communities of bacteria that are held together by a matrix that the bacteria make themselves. The nature of the matrix is the Holy Grail for scientists seeking to understand these communities and the bacterial behaviour in them. Bacteria are social organisms, and to make these communities is their natural way of life.

Microbiological studies, however, are largely built on growing bacterial cells as single-cell suspensions. Studying bacterial cells in such suspensions offers several advantages for understanding bacterial physiology, but, at the same time, we are then studying them in an unnatural state.

The capability of pathogens to make biofilms gains particular relevance in the case of chronic infections. This is because these biofilms act as castles or bunkers wherein the bacterial cells can remain hidden from the immune system and antibiotics.

What is the role of biofilms in tuberculosis?

Textbooks describe the Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the causative agent of the disease, as an obligate intracellular pathogen. This term refers to pathogens that need a host cell to reproduce and survive. This notion about Mtb is based on observations that the bacterium is often seen inside the macrophages (a certain type of cell) of the infected person.

Because of this notion, scientific studies have largely ignored the capability of Mtb cells to form biofilms. Being large structures composed of several bacterial cells and extra polymeric substances, biofilms cannot usually form inside cells like macrophages, which are much smaller. Thus, generally, extracellular bacteria make biofilms.

Although Mtb is defined as an obligate intracellular pathogen, a large number of Mtb bacilli are also observed in the extracellular spaces in the infected lung. This is where it becomes interesting to test the possibility that Mtb could make biofilms in these spaces outside of the host cells.

And, you have found that Mtb does make biofilms?

My laboratory has earlier described that reducing stress (something that inhibits the growth of bacteria), which is present in the lung environment, induces Mtb to form biofilms. We have also demonstrated that Mtb cells utilise cellulose, a polymer often found in plant cell walls, to make these biofilms. Furthermore, inside these biofilms, Mtb becomes unresponsive to anti-TB agents.

What is the way to fight this?

We have demonstrated that cellulase, an enzyme, could disintegrate the Mtb biofilms and make the bacteria susceptible to drugs again. We carried out experiments that suggest that in some cases of human tuberculosis, Mtb cells are present encased in biofilms. We have performed experiments in mice infected with Mtb and found that administering nebulised cellulase helped anti-TB drugs kill Mtb during infection.