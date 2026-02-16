Problematics | Dice and oranges

When describing puzzles related to dice, it is always necessary to mention the configuration at the cost of repetition. If the die is standard, the 6 is always opposite the 1, the 5 is always opposite the 2, and the 4 is always opposite the 3. We are mentioning this for the umpteenth time, and will do so again whenever we have a dice puzzle where opposite faces are relevant. Welcome to Problematics! (Shutterstock)

Dice now, numbers last week, and cards on so many previous occasions. This week’s puzzle involves yet another party trick.

#Puzzle 182.1

A magician hands you three standard dice and turns his back. He asks you to roll the dice, look at the spots on the top faces and treat them as a three-digit number. For example, if you have thrown 3, 5 and 2, he is to treat the throw as 352.

The magician asks you to look at the bottom faces to the three-digit number, and append these spots to get a six-digit number. Since the dice are standard, the bottom faces will show 4, 2 and 5, so you append 425 to get 352425.

The magician asks you to divide the six-digit number by 111, assuring you there will be no remainder. Indeed, 352425/111 gives you 3175 without a remainder. You announce this result to the magician who, his back still turned, tells you the spots on the three faces.

As a puzzler, you want to know how it’s done. The magician tells you that it takes just two steps. First, subtract 7 from the announced number, 3175 – 7 = 3168. Next, divide this result by 9, 3168/9 = 352, which turns out to be your original three-digit number.

You experiment with a random three-digit number. First, your steps. Say the numbers thrown are 1, 6 and 4. The spots on the bottom faces will then be 6, 1 and 3. Take 164, append 613 to get 164613, and divide by 111 to get 164613/111 = 1483. This will be the announced result.

Now, the magician’s steps. Subtracting 7 from 1483 gives 1476, then dividing this by 9 gives 164. Indeed, these are the three numbers originally thrown. So the trick works with the new combination too. In fact, it works with any combination.