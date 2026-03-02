Problematics | Trains meeting trains

The number of different forms that speed and distance puzzles can take appears to be countless. I thought I had seen them all when I came across a new form in a collection of puzzles from Henry Ernest Dudeney put together by Martin Gardner. Below are two of Dudeney’s puzzles (with very slight modifications), but one of them belongs to a variety that has appeared in Problematics earlier. Representational image. (Unsplash )

#Puzzle 184.1

There are two towns, X and Y, between which four trains every day. That is to say, two of them run from X to Y, and two from Y to X. All four trains leave their respective stations at exactly the same moment but their arrival times are not all the same. Each train, of course, has its own constant speed.

As an experiment, two puzzlers journey separately on the two trains from X to Y. One puzzler meets opposite train A at a point 120 km from X. After travelling another 20 km, he meets opposite train B.

The puzzler on the other XY train meets opposite train A after travelling 126 km from X. When she meets opposite train B, she is exactly halfway between the two towns.

The above might be a bit easy for Problematics readers, so here is a bonus puzzle. There are two more towns, P and Q, and a traveller takes a train from P to Q, a journey that is partly on level terrain and partly uphill. The train’s uphill speed reduces to 60% of its level-ground speed.

As of now, the transition from flat to uphill happens exactly 1 hour after leaving P. Had the entire route been flat, the train would have reached Q exactly 2 hours before its actual arrival time. Had the uphill terrain had started 50 km farther from where it actually began, the total journey would have been 80 minutes shorter.