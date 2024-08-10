 Number Theory: Surplus but skewed rains mark southwest monsoon - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Surplus but skewed rains mark southwest monsoon

ByAbhishek Jha
Aug 10, 2024 11:16 AM IST

India received 575mm rain up to August 8 this monsoon. This is 12.1% more than the average for the period during 1971-2020, considered the Long Period Average

More than half of the southwest monsoon season – which runs from June to September – is over. How has the rainfall been so far this monsoon? The gridded database of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that cumulative rain now has a big surplus at the countrywide level. However, the spatial and temporal distribution of rain is so skewed that this country-level trend has little meaning.

India received 575mm rain up to August 8 this monsoon
India received 575mm rain up to August 8 this monsoon
