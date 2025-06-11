TN, Kerala and West Bengal: The trinity that still eludes the BJP | Number Theory

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in the elections scheduled for 2026, Home Minister Amit Shah said while speaking at a meeting in Madurai on Monday. The election cycle, which will see Tamil Nadu and West Bengal going to the polls in 2026, will also include Assam and Kerala among the major states. While the BJP has ruled Assam since 2016, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are the only three major states in which the party has not been able to win an assembly election either on its own or in an alliance. That Shah did not include Kerala in his list of claimed victories shows that the BJP is aware of its limited political footprint in the state. What about the states of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and the challenge which the BJP is facing there? Here are three charts which explain the state of play vis-à-vis the BJP in these three states.

Children carry BJP flags during a rally.(ANI)