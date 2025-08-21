Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
The Congress’s challenges in Bihar | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 09:05 am IST

.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, is leading a Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. While the campaign’s immediate focus is around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral roll, its larger political import is difficult to miss when state assembly elections are just a couple of months away. Gandhi’s long itinerary across over 20 districts is also significant because it is after a long time that Congress’s biggest leader is campaigning in Bihar beyond the usual election rallies. Gandhi’s and his party’s task in Bihar is not easy. The Congress has been on the political margins in the state for decades now. Here are three charts which explain this.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav (in black) during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Aurangabad on Monday(INC India)
