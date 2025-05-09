The details of the 2 million excess deaths in 2021 | Number Theory

HT exclusively reported the data released by the home ministry that India recorded almost 2 million more deaths in 2021 – the deadliest year of the Covid-19 pandemic in India – than the preceding few years. Data from another report also showed that 81,000 more deaths were eventually attributed to Covid-19 than was first reported in the official pandemic bulletins issued by states.

People in PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.(AFP)