The details of the 2 million excess deaths in 2021 | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha
May 09, 2025 07:35 AM IST

HT exclusively reported the data released by the home ministry that India recorded almost 2 million more deaths in 2021 – the deadliest year of the Covid-19 pandemic in India – than the preceding few years. Data from another report also showed that 81,000 more deaths were eventually attributed to Covid-19 than was first reported in the official pandemic bulletins issued by states.

People in PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.(AFP)
People in PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.(AFP)
The details of the 2 million excess deaths in 2021
News / Editors Pick / The details of the 2 million excess deaths in 2021 | Number Theory
Follow Us On