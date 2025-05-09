The details of the 2 million excess deaths in 2021 | Number Theory
ByAbhishek Jha
May 09, 2025 07:35 AM IST
.
HT exclusively reported the data released by the home ministry that India recorded almost 2 million more deaths in 2021 – the deadliest year of the Covid-19 pandemic in India – than the preceding few years. Data from another report also showed that 81,000 more deaths were eventually attributed to Covid-19 than was first reported in the official pandemic bulletins issued by states.
The details of the 2 million excess deaths in 2021
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / The details of the 2 million excess deaths in 2021 | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy