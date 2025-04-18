The Ivy League imprint on US judiciary, cabinet | Number Theory
.
Donald Trump and America’s richest and perhaps most prestigious university are fighting right now. After Harvard University refused to accept the Trump administration’s demands, essentially an accommodation of Trump’s political agenda in Harvard’s policies, it has seen its grants being frozen and faced threats that include the withdrawal of its tax-exempt status and a ban on taking foreign students.
The Ivy League imprint on US judiciary, cabinet
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / The Ivy League imprint on US judiciary, cabinet | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy