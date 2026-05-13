Understanding India's external account challenge | Number Theory

Surplus in Invisibles is software exports and remittances more than compensating for everything else

RBI data breaks down the Invisibles component of the current account into various useful heads. It includes an eight-fold disaggregation of services, transfers and incomes. India runs a surplus in the services category and transfers and a deficit in incomes. The data shows that things such as travel and transportation should not really matter as long as software and other business exports and remittances (which is what transfers are) continue to do well. Another number can help put this in perspective. In the quarter ending December 2025, the latest period for which data is available, India’s software export trade surplus alone was almost half of India’s merchandise trade deficit. Seen another way, this also underlines India’s external balance’s vulnerability to a large AI shock to the software industry.