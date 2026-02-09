Western disturbances driving dryness this winter | Number Theory

Winter 2025-26 – the season runs from December to February according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – is a dry one in northern India. Forecasts this winter by IMD suggest that the reason could be that the storms that bring winter rain to the region are not intense. However, IMD doesn’t publish data that could help in quantifying this. Fortunately, a late January update to a dataset of these storms – called western disturbances -- by Kieran M Hunt, a climate scientist at the University of Reading and the National Centre for Atmospheric Science, can help us do just that. Here is what the data shows

People enjoying the sun on a winter morning at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)