What India wears -1 | Number Theory

Italian luxury fashion company Prada has announced that it will team up with local artisans in India to produce limited edition Kolhapuri chappals. These sandals are expected to be priced around $930 or ₹84,000 per pair. The announcement is an interesting opportunity to look into the spending behaviour of an average Indian (more on this later) on clothes and footwear. This two-part series will use data from the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) in India and look at what kind of clothes and shoes Indians spend their money on and state-wise trends in this spending.

