What is the actual economic inequality in India? | Number Theory

Is the CES data just counter-intuitive or really not representative?

This is the crux of the debate around India’s official inequality estimates. If the CES does not measure the spending of the really rich, it will tend to underestimate inequality. Going deeper into the CES data buttresses theories of the survey undercounting the really rich. For example, the most expensive vehicle bought by a household in the 2023-24 household consumption expenditure survey (HCES) cost just ₹ 45 lakh. The share of such households in the HCES is eight households per million. This does not really seem to fit consumption standards of India’s super rich. For example, according to the Ministry of Road Transport’s Vahan dashboard, 4,128 Jaguar, 877 Porsche, 92 Lamborghini, 72 Bentley, 54 Rolls Royce, 40 Ferrari, 15 Maserati, 11 McLaren, and six Aston Martin four wheelers were registered in the country in FY 2023-24, makers that typically sell cars priced significantly above ₹ 45 lakh in India. This non-exhaustive count of 5,295 registrations amounts to a share of 16 households per million using population projections and household size from the HCES. The CES might be undercounting the rich at a wider level than just luxury cars. The share of households/population who spent on air travel in 2011-12 and 2023-24 shows a decline: from 649 households/775 people per million to 471 households/469 people per million. The number of domestic air passengers in India increased from 60.8 million to 153.7 million during this period, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which translates to roughly 49,993 departures per million and 1,10,391 departures per million people in 2011-12 and 2023-24 respectively. This means that the average Indian air traveler would have to take 235 trips in 2024-25 instead of 65 in 2011-12 annually for the HCES data to be correct.