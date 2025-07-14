What share of population could be off the grid? | Number Theory

India launched its first universal proof of identity, the Aadhaar card, in 2010. There are 1.42 billion Aadhaar cards in India today, although only 1.33 billion are estimated to belong to living people. To be sure, the first attempt at issuing widespread identity cards began a decade and a half before, with the Election Commission issuing photo voter identity cards. The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy in Bihar might end up discounting both the Aadhaar and an already issued voter identity card as the required documentary proof. This brings up an interesting question. How many people in India would be off-the-grid if one were to discount the two most common identity proof documents?

A crowded market in Mumbai.(PTI File Photo)