Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

What share of population could be off the grid? | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 09:04 AM IST

.

India launched its first universal proof of identity, the Aadhaar card, in 2010. There are 1.42 billion Aadhaar cards in India today, although only 1.33 billion are estimated to belong to living people. To be sure, the first attempt at issuing widespread identity cards began a decade and a half before, with the Election Commission issuing photo voter identity cards. The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy in Bihar might end up discounting both the Aadhaar and an already issued voter identity card as the required documentary proof. This brings up an interesting question. How many people in India would be off-the-grid if one were to discount the two most common identity proof documents?

A crowded market in Mumbai.(PTI File Photo)
A crowded market in Mumbai.(PTI File Photo)
What share of population could be off the grid?
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / What share of population could be off the grid? | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On