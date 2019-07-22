24% aspirants fail to turn up for head teachers’ recruitment exam in Ludhiana

education

Nearly 24% candidates, who had applied for the recruitment test of cluster head teachers (CHTs) and head teachers (HTs), failed to turn up for the exam on Sunday.

Of total 2,887 candidates who had applied, 706 did not turn up on the exam day.

As many as 2,181 candidates appeared in the examination at six examination centres in the district on Sunday.

To fill 1,933 vacant posts of CHTs and HTs across the state, the education recruitment board conducted the exam in two shifts––morning (10am to 1pm) and afternoon session 2.30pm to 4pm.

District education officer (DEO), secondary, Swaranjit Kaur checked four schools and received no complaint from any centre.

In the morning shift, Kaur checked Ramgariha School (boys) and RS Model Senior Secondary School, and in the afternoon, she checked Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, and Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar.

At Ramgariha Senior Secondary School (girls), as many as 128 candidates did not turn up for the exam and at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), 120 candidates remained absent.

Similarly, at Government Senior Secondary School (girls), Bharat Nagar, as many as 114 candidates did not turn up for the exam.

At RS Model Secondary School, 117 candidates, Ramgariha Senior Secondary School (boys), 119 applicants remained absent and at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Model Town, 108 students did not take the exam.

Surinder Kumar, a candidate said, “The question paper was easy and I am sure that I will clear the exam. I have been working as a government teacher for the last 12 years and finally the education department conducted the exam today. There are many primary schools across the state where the posts are lying vacant. In this recruitment process, many posts will be filled according to the rules set by the department.”

