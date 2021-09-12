2,794 clear test for admissions to new schools of specialised excellence

The Delhi government on Saturday said that 2,794 students have cleared the entrance test for admissions to the upcoming Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) and added that admissions will begin from Monday.

Announcing the entrance results on Saturday, officials said the number of selected students will rise further as auditions for students who applied for selection in the Performing and Visual Arts schools is underway. Students can check their results on the education department website’s SoSE section.

“Close to two-thirds of the selected students are from government and government-aided schools while the rest are from recognised private schools,” the office of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement. “Around 26,687 registrations were made for the four types of SoSEs... Around 14,245 students took the tests...”