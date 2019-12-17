e-paper
55,000 Assam government posts to be filled up within 6 months

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked senior officials of various departments to immediately start the measures and complete the appointment process within six months.

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI file)
         

The Assam government on Monday announced that it would fill up 55,000 vacant posts across the state within six months, an official statement said here.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked senior officials of various departments to immediately start the measures and complete the appointment process within six months.

“The government of Assam would soon start the process for filling up 55,000 posts of different categories, including teachers, which are lying vacant in various departments in the state,” the statement said.

While reviewing the implementation of development schemes at a meeting, the chief minister also stressed on regular interaction between the district and sub-divisional officials to ensure timely and quality execution of the schemes.

