65K seats remain vacant for diploma engineering courses in state

After the second round of centralised admission process to engineering diploma colleges in the sate as many as 65,038 seats remain vacant out of the total 1,15,523 seats. Till now, 50,485 seats have been alloted in the state.

According to officials, this year, 65,921 applications were received by the Maharashtra State board of technical education (MSBTE) for the engineering diploma admissions.

Rajendra Gaikwad assistant director, MSBTE said, “Till now 50,485 seats have been allotted across the polytechnic institutes in the state. The admission process is still going on and there will be a third list too. We will also have an additional round for government and government-aided institutions.The situation is similar to last year, wherein, half of the seats remained vacant.”

In 2018, out of the total 1,16,000 seats in the state only 50 per cent were alloted to the students. However, this year, the number of available seats have been reduced to 1,15,523. And now, after two rounds of centralised admission process , the admissions are not speeding up, said officials.

“This year we began the admission procedure on April 28. Until last year, we would begin the process after SSC results were declared. This was one of the reasons as to why the seats remained vacant. Our officials have taken efforts to create awareness about diploma courses and increase the number seats.” added Gaikwad.

No takers for diploma courses

Total number of seats available in the state - 1,15,523

Total number of applications received - 65,921

Total number of seats allotted till second round - 50,485

Vacant seats- 65,038

