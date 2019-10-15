7 Challenges of parenting a special kid and how to overcome them

education

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:27 IST

Parents occupy a special place in our familial ecosystem. The children look up to the parents for every aspect of their lives. This job is the most demanding and satisfying task in the world. Being a parent is not easy, and it is highly complex. Though most parents pretend to know it all, the reality is slightly different. They are always filled with guilt and confusion. There are loads of queries that arise in their minds while raising a child. Parents are always expected to be on high alert. Kids do not always communicate their needs, and it can be stressful. This anxiety is amplified for parents with a special kid. Our special kids face challenge in expressing their thoughts and at times comes up as behavioural problem in them. It becomes the responsibility of the parents to closely watch, learn, fulfil and ensure the happiness of the child. Sometimes, it is not even about contentment; it is about understanding the basic requirements. Parents love their children, irrespective of their pros and cons. However, handling a special kid can be challenging and even at times parents lose their patience and confidence in themselves... Most parents find them in a bind about how to handle these issues. Here are seven challenges that arise when parenting a special kid and how to overcome them.

Establishment of unique ways of communication

There are different kinds of neurological issues that can cause developmental problems in a child. The primary issue faced by parents is the lack of a different ways of communication. The child finds it difficult to communicate their simple needs. This can be rectified by therapy as well as counselling. Parents can develop their unique system of communication that can be further improved with the help of professionals as well as their own experience over a time.

Handling of social expectation

We live in a competitive environment where most things are measured by number. Though most people tend to be understanding of the situation, it might not be the case always. It is crucial to stay away from all these social pressures and concentrate on essential aspects to bring the normal childhood of a special child.

Understanding Time Management

A special child needs constant attention and support. They require assistance even for trivial things. It is essential for parents to feel overwhelmed and exhausted at times. You can develop a schedule with a trusted family member to handle this situation.

Overcoming Self-Doubt

Parenthood is a rollercoaster of self-doubt and confusion. It is natural for parents to second-guess their decisions. This uncertainty can blow out of proportion in case of a special child. It is always better to trust your intuitions and feel free to ask for help when in doubt, and never forget that each parent be it special child parent or not, is facing number of challenges in bringing up their child.

Building a solid sibling rapport

Sibling rivalry is a common aspect of growing. The children might find it challenging to understand the situation. It is the liability of the parents to make them understand and pave the way for a healthy rapport between them. This can be done by bringing equality in treating both the kids as much as possible whereas keeping things fair for both as well.

Managing childcare expenses

Raising a special kid is an expensive affair. Unlike other families, both parents do not have the liberty of working in these homes. It’s extremely important to have health insurance cover, because kids with disabilities are often more prone to injuries and hospitalisation. Parents can develop a system to attempt to work at home or part-time options to manage the bills. There are also various foundations which provide financial support for underprivileged families.

Creating the ideal support system

This is a crucial aspect and care must be taken to develop an ideal support system. Parents can build a network of friends and families to help you with the challenges of raising a special child.

It is vital to remember that patience and perseverance is the key to handling the needs of a special child. It is critical to count the small miracles rather than brood over the bigger aspects. Though it might be difficult at times, parents can find hope in the simple milestones achieved by the child.

(Author Nitin Bindlish is Founder and CEO, Mom’s Belief. Views expressed here are personal)

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 17:27 IST