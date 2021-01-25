IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / 72% outlets near educational institutes in 25 cities display tobacco: Survey
Smoking is associated with an increased risk of Covid-19 symptoms and smokers are more likely to attend hospital than non-smokers, a study has found.(Unsplash)
Smoking is associated with an increased risk of Covid-19 symptoms and smokers are more likely to attend hospital than non-smokers, a study has found.(Unsplash)
education

72% outlets near educational institutes in 25 cities display tobacco: Survey

72 pc outlets near educational institutes in 25 cities display tobacco at the eye level of kids: Survey
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:31 PM IST

Over 72 percentage points of sale around educational institutions in 25 cities of the country were found displaying cigarettes, bidis, and smokeless tobacco products near candies and sweets at the eye level of children, according to a recent study.

The study titled 'Big Tobacco Tiny Targets' was conducted in October and November 2019 to build more evidence on how key gaps in Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, allowing point of sale advertising and product display, are being exploited by tobacco companies to target youth and children.

A total of 1,011 educational institutions were investigated for this study using a mobile app in 25 cities across 10 states by two public health groups -- Voluntary Health Association of India and Consumer Voice.

In total 885 points of sale were identified selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions, the survey report stated.

This is in violation of section 6(b) of COTPA which states that no person shall sell, offer for sale or permit sale of cigarettes or any other tobacco product in an area within a radius of one hundred yards of any educational institution.

"Out of the 885 points of sale investigated, 640 (72.32 per cent) points of sale displayed cigarettes near candies and sweets to attract children, 669 (75.59 per cent) had displayed tobacco products at the eye level of the child," the report said.

Further, 117 (13.2 per cent) points of sale had outdoor advertising, 369 (41.69 per cent ) had posters and 107 (12.09 per cent) had big banners.

This advertising violates Section 5(2) of COTPA and Notification GSR 345(E) which established strict rules for any display boards used at entrances of shops where tobacco is sold, report said.

Out of 885 points of sale investigated, 111 (12.54 per cent) offered free distribution of tobacco products for their promotion, 106 (11.98 per cent) offered special or limited-edition packs and 105 (11.86 per cent) offered price discount on tobacco products, the survey report stated.

"Free distribution of tobacco products and promotion through discounts is prohibited under section 5(3) of COTPA," the report said.

Out of the 885 points of sale, 771 (87.12 per cent) sold single stick cigarettes, 553 (62.49 per cent) displayed tobacco products hiding graphic health warnings on them and thereby neutralizing their effectiveness.

"The tobacco industry must be held accountable for their aggressive sale and advertising efforts around educational institutions," said Bhavna B Mukhopadhyay, the chief executive of Voluntary Health Association of India.

"Our educational institutions are not safe so long as the tobacco industry continues to lure our children and youth into buying their deadly products."

Ashim Sanyal the chief operating officer of Consumer Voice said Tobacco companies have been exploiting loopholes in the law by selling and advertising their products around educational institutions and endangering the lives of the young generation.

"We urge the government to strengthen COTPA 2003 to protect our children and youth from falling prey to the tactics of tobacco companies," he said.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, the national president of All India Parents Association said easy availability of tobacco products and their attractive advertisements trap children into lifelong addiction.

"We appeal to the government to improve the current laws and penalties to check tobacco companies from enticing our children to these harmful products," he said.

The Global Youth Tobacco Survey, India, indicates that 14.6 per cent of students aged between 13 and 15 years use tobacco. As many as 11 per cent of all male students surveyed were found to be smoking or using smokeless tobacco, while six per cent of female students used smokeless tobacco and 3.7 per cent smoked tobacco.

The annual economic costs from all tobacco products was estimated at 1,77,341 crore in 2017-18 amounting to 1 per cent of India's gross domestic product.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
educational institutes tobacco shop
app
Close
e-paper
Smoking is associated with an increased risk of Covid-19 symptoms and smokers are more likely to attend hospital than non-smokers, a study has found.(Unsplash)
Smoking is associated with an increased risk of Covid-19 symptoms and smokers are more likely to attend hospital than non-smokers, a study has found.(Unsplash)
education

72% outlets near educational institutes in 25 cities display tobacco: Survey

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:31 PM IST
72 pc outlets near educational institutes in 25 cities display tobacco at the eye level of kids: Survey
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIFT application correction window 2021.(Screengrab )
NIFT application correction window 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NIFT application correction window 2021 opens, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 can make corrections in their application forms online at nift.ac.in on or before January 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit cards for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to fill 597 posts of Sub-Inspector in the state police department.
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit cards for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to fill 597 posts of Sub-Inspector in the state police department.
competitive exams

SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card for PET, PST released, here’s how to download

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • Candidates can download the Assam Police SI PET/PST Admit Card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
PM Modi.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
education

 PM Modi interacts with award-winning children

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:16 PM IST
PM Modi interacts with award-winning children
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi.(PTI file)
PM Modi.(PTI file)
education

32 children awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:40 PM IST
In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said the awardees are from 32 districts of 21 states and Union territories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.(HT file)
MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check the UP Legislative Answer Key online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each student and teacher will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning aimed at ensuring their body temperatures are within acceptable limits to gain entrance to labs.(HT file)
Each student and teacher will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning aimed at ensuring their body temperatures are within acceptable limits to gain entrance to labs.(HT file)
board exams

Strict Covid curb norms for UP Board 2021 practical exams

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
employment news

Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Country-wise, India has the second highest additional employment potential at about 23 lakh, after the US at close to 27 lakh, but much more than 17 lakh for China
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP file)
Representational image. (AP file)
education

Chicago teachers move toward strike; district delays return

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:39 PM IST
The Chicago Teachers Union said in a statement Sunday that 71% of its voting members approved a resolution to “conduct remote work only” when kindergarten through eighth-grade teachers were scheduled to report to work in-person on Monday, according to the union, which cited safety concerns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

ADB calls for reforms to build resilient education systems amid Covid-19

ANI, Manila
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Education and training systems have experienced unprecedented disruptions due to Covid-19 with an estimated 1.7 billion students affected by school closures worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

BPSC AE main results 2021 declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

UP govt issues 1,43,929 scholarships to students

ANI, Lucknow 3
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • He went on to say that the state's law and order situation has improved considerably resulting in increased investments, exploring the limitless possibilities of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AP EAMCET 2nd phase allotment result 2020.(PTI file)
AP EAMCET 2nd phase allotment result 2020.(PTI file)
admissions

AP EAMCET 2nd phase allotment result 2020 to be declared today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • After the results are announced, candidates who have applied for admission will be able to check the AP EAMCET second phase allotment result 2020 online at apeamcet.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
education

NEP will help coming generation create Atmanirbhar Bharat: J-K LG

ANI, Samba
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor made these remarks during his visit to the Central University of Jammu at Samba, according to an official release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AP ICET Counselling 2020.(PTI file )
AP ICET Counselling 2020.(PTI file )
admissions

AP ICET Counselling 2020 to begin today, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • According to the official notification, the council will conduct the counselling for qualified and eligible candidates of AP ICET 2020 who seek admission into various MBA and MCA courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP