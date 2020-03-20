767 more schools set to get UP Board affiliation

education

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 16:46 IST

As many as 767 more schools spread across the state will get affiliation from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, from the 2021-22 session.

“The Board headquarters in Sangam city has forwarded recommendations received from its regional offices at Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur of these schools to the state government for approval,” confirmed director (secondary education) and UP Board chairman Vinay Kumar Pandey. He said as soon as the go ahead was received, the institutions would be intimated about it.

“Orders granting these institutions affiliation are expected to get issued online before the start of the academic session concerned,” shared another senior official of UP Board.

Once these institutions bag the affiliation, students of these schools will be able to appear in the UP Board’s high school and Intermediate examinations from 2022, he added.

In 2020 exams, students of a total of 27,405 government, government-aided and unaided schools affiliated to the board appeared in the class 10 and class 12 exams.

This time the UP Board headquarters has forwarded a total of 984 cases of schools to the state government for approval including 767 for new affiliations (354 for high school, 292 of intermediate level and another 121 seeking new affiliation for both high school and intermediate levels) besides 203 schools wanting approval to introduce new stream along with their existing ones like arts, science or commerce as well as 14 schools wanting permission to introduce new subjects at intermediate level, the official shared.

UP Board had attracted online applications from 1864 schools wanting affiliation with it. After screening of applications, the Board forwarded cases of 984 institutions to the state government for approval. Though another 156 schools had also registered initially for affiliation but they failed to submit the only forms as needed by the specified last date and fell out of the race. This was followed by on-the-spot inspections by teams of UP Board and a report with recommendations being sent by a committee headed by the district inspector of schools concerned to Board by November 30, 2019.

For the high school and intermediate exams 2021, the Board had granted affiliation to 1022 new schools on July 11, 2019.