Adityanath, his cabinet to attend class on ‘Leadership Development’ at IIM-Lucknow

education

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:05 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will attend a special training program at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here Sunday.

The Chief Minister and his fellow ministers will participate in a ‘Leadership Development Program’.

All the ministers on Sunday morning reached Yogi Adityanath’s residence at Kalidas marg and together they left for IIM-Lucknow in a bus.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 14:05 IST