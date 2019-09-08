e-paper
Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Adityanath, his cabinet to attend class on ‘Leadership Development’ at IIM-Lucknow

he Chief Minister and his fellow ministers will participate in a ‘Leadership Development Program’.

education Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:05 IST
Asian News International
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will attend a special training program at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here Sunday.

The Chief Minister and his fellow ministers will participate in a ‘Leadership Development Program’.

All the ministers on Sunday morning reached Yogi Adityanath’s residence at Kalidas marg and together they left for IIM-Lucknow in a bus.

