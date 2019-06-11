Admissions go on-campus as glitches hit online process in Gurugram

The department of higher education on Sunday directed colleges across the state to continue with the practice of facilitating admissions on campuses after students complained about facing problems in the online application process.

For this year’s admissions, the department had adopted a centralised online process which required minimal intervention at the college level. Registrations had started on Saturday, but the process was marred by technical glitches and students could not register till late in the evening. Students also struggled with several aspectsof the online process and had many unresolved queries.

In order to facilitate the online process, the higher education department on Sunday asked colleges to invite quotations from local cyber cafes and fix the rates for these approved vendors. Colleges have also been asked to install Team Viewer (a software that allows remote access and support across different computers) on computers for facilitating technical assistance. Additionally, they have been asked to form a team of five to 10 students who will be assisting applicants with the admission process and will get paid ₹20 for assisting with the submission of each form.

“Most students are unable to fill up the online forms on their own. The department, on Sunday, said we were to give names of some vendors to the students so that they can apply there at a nominal fee. We have sought quotations from cyber café operators and will take the help of these vendors,” said Sarla Duhan, principal of Government College in Sector 9.

She added that students could approach any café of their choice but the administration was trying to ensure that they were not charged exorbitantly. Students applying for admission, however, said that the online process was not working for them. “The server doesn’t work. When we call the college authorities to enquire, we are given excuses and asked to wait,” said Neelam Pawar, who is waiting to apply for a MSc course.

Pawar added that the admission process was more cumbersome for undergraduate applicants due to lack of information “Those who are applying for college admissions for the first time are not familiar with the process. The online system doesn’t work smoothly and colleges do not offer the provision of filling up the forms offline,” she added.

She said that she was unaware about the new facility of filling up forms on campus since the message had not been communicated. A senior official from the higher education department who is familiar with the admission process said that the department had incorporated the changes in the admission process based on the feedback it was receiving. “Within the next two days, we will be giving a new advertisement again outlining the updated details. We have understood that students are continuously making mistakes in filling up the forms. They have been asking us and we will be issuing two toll-free numbers to resolve the queries,” he said.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 09:14 IST