AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has started the registration process for AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for Round 2 counselling is till October 24, 2023. The choice filling and locking can be done from October 20 to October 24, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 25 to October 26, 2023 and the result will be announced on October 27, 2023. The reporting at the allotted institute can be done from October 28 to November 6, 2023.

AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to apply for Round 2

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details to login.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

