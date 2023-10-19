News / Education / Admissions / AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, link here

AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2023 02:42 PM IST

AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in. The direct link is given here.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has started the registration process for AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in
AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for Round 2 counselling is till October 24, 2023. The choice filling and locking can be done from October 20 to October 24, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 25 to October 26, 2023 and the result will be announced on October 27, 2023. The reporting at the allotted institute can be done from October 28 to November 6, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to apply for AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 

AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to apply for Round 2

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details to login.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out