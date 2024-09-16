Advanced Programme in Technology and AI Leadership from IITD: Shaping future leadership

Mastering emerging tech and AI is vital for global business leaders as it drives innovation, ensures competitiveness, drives growth, and shapes future markets. IIT Delhi’s Advanced Programme Technology & AI Leadership equips learners with technology strategy, innovation, and leadership skills, empowering them to drive success. Advance your career with IITD’s Programme in Tech and AI Leadership.

Just how do new tech and AI help companies, leaders, decision-makers, and CEOs? Let’s try and understand that first. We know that AI has the ability to demonstrate reasoning abilities that are on par with human beings. One of the strong points of using AI in any field of human endeavour and more so in business is that it can analyse vast amounts of data quickly, identifying patterns and providing data-driven insights. This ensures CEOs and decision-makers are better equipped to make sound business decisions.

Secondly, as AI can read data faster (and maybe even better in a given time frame), it can help leaders make predictions that increase profit and growth. What does that mean? AI-powered tools can help business heads in planning and forecasting by processing large amounts of data to uncover patterns, predict market trends, and model different business scenarios.

Thirdly, given that AI provides data-based insights, it significantly improves accuracy and minimises the risk of errors. AI, thereby, reduces decision-making costs and uncertainty. It enables innovative business models that boost operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction. Business leaders can successfully craft more agile and adaptive strategies. A World Economic Forum report, quoting a Deloitte survey, said that as many as 70% of respondent companies with “very high” AI expertise had improved their existing products and services.



Industry data too stresses the importance of new technology and AI. In PwC’s 27th Annual CEO Survey report, Indian CEOs identified their top three reinvention priorities for creating and delivering value, with ‘adopting new technologies’ emerging as the leading priority. 50% Indian CEOs believe Gen AI will increase revenue, PwC CEO Survey 2024 added. According to EY’s CEO Survey, Indian leaders are swiftly integrating AI technologies into their business strategies, with 70% of CEOs planning to increase investment in new tech and AI.

Seen in this light, IITD’s innovative programme acquires great significance. IIT Delhi’s Programme on Technology and AI Leadership offers learning from a globally recognised leader in AI and technology. With a legacy of academic excellence and innovative research, IITD hosts some of the brightest minds, driving advancements that redefine AI’s potential. IITD’s celebrated faculty have played a crucial role in leading significant initiatives and partnerships with industry giants and global academic institutions.

This programme’s curriculum is designed to empower professionals to become visionary tech leaders, driving successful initiatives and navigating an evolving landscape. Whether one is a tech pioneer, strategist, or entrepreneur, this programme enhances your ability to use technology as a catalyst for innovation in the digital age.

Programme Highlights

Let’s explore the programme highlights to discover the key features and benefits of IIT Delhi’s Technology and AI Leadership Programme.

100% live instruction by very reputed IIT Delhi professors and senior industry leaders from multi-national enterprises

Hands-on guidance using no-code tools to enhance tech agility

A 2-day immersion at the IIT Delhi campus

Access to tried and tested ‘practitioner insights’ through 10+ sessions by tech leaders

Industry readiness sharpened with real-world case studies

Towards the end of the programme, professionals will visit the IIT Delhi campus to network with peers and engage in practical workshops, class discussions, and presentations with leading IIT Delhi faculty.

Collaborative Capstone Project: Professionals will be part of a guided capstone project led by IIT Delhi faculty. They will be able to elevate their learning by addressing a real-world tech challenge in a team-based Capstone project. The project will include the use of classroom knowledge, expert insights, and peer collaboration to craft actionable solutions and a strategic roadmap.

How does the programmebenefit professionals?

The highlight of this programme is that not only does it help build tech proficiency, it also links technology with strategy and operations. It helps assess emerging technologies, integrate cutting-edge platforms, and drive innovation with agile methods. It ensures there is strategic alignment, financial accountability, and robust cybersecurity for a resilient organisation.

Programme Modules

Here’s a look at the programme modules to see how they integrate technology, strategy, and operations for comprehensive learning and practical application.

Module 1: Managing AI and ML for business

Module 2: Managing digital transformation and strategic alignment

Module 3: Organisational leadership in the world of AI and DT

Module 4: Project leadership and IT project management

Module 5: Cyber resilience and information assurance

Module 6: Emerging digital technologies and business models

Capstone project: Emerging Technology Assessment

Who is this programme for?

Tech Leaders and IT Decision Makers: New and emerging tech leaders and IT decision-makers seeking to enhance their technology management skills and strategic acumen will find this programme invaluable for driving successful and impactful digital transformations.

Functional managers in core business functions: Functional managers in core business functions aiming to leverage technology to increase efficiency and innovation, while aspiring to advance into more powerful leadership roles, will benefit greatly from this programme.

Business consultants, analysts, and tech entrepreneurs: Professionals seeking to gain advanced skills to rethink AI strategy, tap into new markets, disrupt traditional business models, and strengthen their brand, making it more relevant and agile for their customers.

Programme Details

Technical Orientation: December 30, 2024

Duration: 7 Months | Live Online

Programme Fee: ₹1,69,000

Eligibility: Graduate (10+2+3) or Diploma holders (Only 10+2+3) from a recognised university are eligible to apply

About IITD

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the 5 initial IITs established for training, research, and development in science, engineering and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

Since its inception, over 48000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management, and Humanities & Social Sciences. The Department of Management Studies is ranked 4th in the country in NIRF and QS rankings. The alumni of IIT Delhi today work as scientists, technologists, business managers, and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to the building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world.