AP EAMCET 2020: The window to choose option of colleges for candidates who have passed the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 (AP-EAMCET) has opened. Candidates can chose the options for their preferred colleges and courses online at apeamcet.nic.in from January 21 to 23.

List of colleges, courses and their codes will be available on the website . Based on the course codes and college codes, candidates can list out colleges and courses in order of their preference.

After finalising the options, candidates must take a print out of the final option form.

AP EAMCET 2020: How to chose options:

Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in

Click on Candidate Portal

Pay the processing fee online

Check your verification status.

After your documents are verified, you can register online for option entry

Login using your registration number and password.

Choose your preferred colleges and courses

Take a print out of list of saved options