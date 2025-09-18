AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 postponed, to be out on this date; check revised schedule

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has revised the dates for third and final counselling round of AP EAMCET 2025. Candidates who taking part for the counselling round can check the revised schedule on the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment 2025 live updates AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 will be out on September 20, 2025. Check schedule here.

According to the revised schedule, the third and final phase allotment will now be out on September 20, 2025.

The self joining and reporting at allotted colleges will be done on or before September 23, 2025.

And, classwork will commence from September 20, 2025.

Once the allotment results are out, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025.

3. Enter credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the seat allotment order displayed on the screen.

5. Download the seat allotment order.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.