AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Phase 1 seat allotment results releasing today

DAP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Department of Technical Education has postponed the release of AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Phase 1. The seat allotment result which was scheduled to release on July 22 will now release on July 23, 2025. All those candidates who have registered for Phase 1 counselling can check the results on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in....Read More

There is no change in the self joining and reporting dates yet. The candidates who will be allotted seats must report through the Self-Reporting System and also report in person at the allotted college with the downloaded allotment order and self-joining report from July 23 to July 26, 2025.

Both stages of reporting are mandatory. The reporting through only one mode- either self-reporting or physical reporting at the institution—is not sufficient to retain the allotted seat.

The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the options exercised, considering the candidate’s merit rank and category (SC/ST/BC/PWD/NCC/CAP/Sports & Games quota, etc.).

Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment result, direct link and more.